Marshall MaasFeb. 17, 1949 - Nov. 3, 2019Marshall Maas, 70, of Waco, passed away on November 3, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson.Marshall was born in Waco, Texas, to Lester and Nevilee Maas on February 17, 1949. He graduated from Robinson High School in 1967, after which he served in the United States Navy. After serving his country, Marshall became a welding instructor at Central Texas College for over ten years. He has been a long standing member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waco.Marshall had a love for studying history and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, supporting the Dallas Cowboys and staying up with the times by watching Fox News.Marshall is survived by his wife, Audrey, whom he married on September 3, 1978; his only child, Jennifer VanCleave and husband, Tim, of Robinson; grandson, Cpl Steven Sexton of the United States Marine Corps; granddaughter, Sydney Sexton of Robinson; mother, Nevilee Maas; sister, Jane Hyde and husband, Mike, of Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Marshall was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Lester Maas.The family would like to send out a special thank you to his niece, Andrea Dodd, and all of the other staff at West Rest Haven Nursing Home in West for taking such great care of Marshall.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 10 football
-
TSTC: Student killed in campus housing was veteran, mother of young son
-
Woman arrested, accused of injuring infant son
-
Mike Copeland: Nightlight Donuts finds home; Senior Living in Legends Crossing; Prestige Plaza; Building permits
-
Police: Man raped girl he lured to motel room with cigarettes
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.