Marshall MaasFeb. 17, 1949 - Nov. 3, 2019Marshall Maas, 70, of Waco, passed away on November 3, 2019. The family will receive visitors from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Pecan Grove Funeral Home in Robinson.Marshall was born in Waco, Texas, to Lester and Nevilee Maas on February 17, 1949. He graduated from Robinson High School in 1967, after which he served in the United States Navy. After serving his country, Marshall became a welding instructor at Central Texas College for over ten years. He has been a long standing member of Peace Lutheran Church in Waco.Marshall had a love for studying history and enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, supporting the Dallas Cowboys and staying up with the times by watching Fox News.Marshall is survived by his wife, Audrey, whom he married on September 3, 1978; his only child, Jennifer VanCleave and husband, Tim, of Robinson; grandson, Cpl Steven Sexton of the United States Marine Corps; granddaughter, Sydney Sexton of Robinson; mother, Nevilee Maas; sister, Jane Hyde and husband, Mike, of Robinson; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Marshall was preceded in death by his grandparents and his father, Lester Maas.The family would like to send out a special thank you to his niece, Andrea Dodd, and all of the other staff at West Rest Haven Nursing Home in West for taking such great care of Marshall.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

