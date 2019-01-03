Dale Lee MaasNov. 13, 1951 - Dec. 25, 2018Dale Lee Maas, 67, of Lometa, passed away Dec. 25, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 11 am Sat. Jan. 5, 2019 at Antioch Community Church in Waco, TX. A private burial service for the family to follow at Maasom Ranch in Lometa.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

