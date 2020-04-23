Gloria Lyons

April 19, 1943 - April 17, 2020

Gloria Jean Lyons passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m., Thursday, April 23, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 24, at Union Baptist District Association, 1925 East Loop 340, in Waco.

