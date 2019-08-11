Flo LyonsMay 15, 1926 - Aug. 8, 2019Flo Lyons, 93, of Waco, passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019. Momma is dancing with the angels.A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Thursday, August 15, at Lake Shore United Methodist Church, with Rev. Carl Freeto officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

