Marion Smith LyonJan. 26, 1933 - Dec. 24, 2019Marion Smith Lyon, of Kosse, Texas, passed away on December 24, 2019.She was born to John David and Mittie Burt Smith on January 26, 1933 in Robertson County. She met her husband, William Lyon, in 1949 and was married November 14, 1950. They moved to Richardson, TX in 1957 and lived there until they retired to the farm in Kosse in 1993. She worked at Texas Instruments in Dallas for 26 1/2 years.She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and enjoyed it when they came to see her. She loved to work out in her yard and tend to her flowers. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Kosse.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Bill, of almost 43 years, seven sisters, three brothers, and several nieces and nephews.She is survived by three children: Judy Shelton and husband, Richard, of Rosebud; Beth Lyon of Dallas; and Larry Lyon and wife, Susan, of Ardmore, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; brother, James Smith of Fruitvale; and numerous nieces and nephews.There will be a memorial 2:00 p.m., Sunday, January 26, at the First Baptist Church in Kosse with burial at Mustang Prairie Cemetery. The family requests memorial contributions may be made to the Kosse First Baptist Church Building Fund.Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home740 S Edmonds Ln,Lewisville, TX 75067972-436-4581
