Joy Beatrice LynnJan. 22, 1930 - Jan. 12, 2020Joy Beatrice Lynn, 89, passed away January 12, 2020, at Providence Hospital, Waco, Texas. She was a matriarch who left a legacy of love and will be greatly missed. Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., January 15, at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, Killeen, Texas, with Dr. Matt Snowden officiating. Receiving will be 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., January 15, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey, 6101 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas.Mrs. Lynn was born in Lindsay, Oklahoma. Her naming was fortuitous as she was a true joy to all she met. She married childhood sweetheart James Wesley Lynn December 14, 1950, in Petaluma, California. They were married 56 years before James Wesley Lynn went to be with the Lord on April 10, 2007. Mrs. Lynn missed her husband deeply. She was a life-long Baptist, wife, mother, and homemaker. Her joy in life was working with her hands; sewing, farming, cooking, painting, her cockatiels - Little Bird and Stormy, and most of all, her grandchildren.Mrs. Lynn was preceded in death by her husband; parents, John Albert and Beatrice Keeler; sisters, June Reis and Mattie Bush; and brother, Marvin Keeler.Mrs. Lynn is survived by sons, James Anthony Lynn and fiancée, Tina Marie Stewart, and Jerry Wesley Lynn and his Shih Tzu, Rocko; granddaughters, Brandice Heather Fonville and husband, Joseph William, and Candice Holly Lynn; grandson, James Christian Lynn and wife, Samantha; the grandchildren's mother, Claudia Lynn; great-grandchildren, Enrique Lynn and Dalila Lynn; siblings, Johnny Faye May, Mary Vaughn, Wayne Keeler, Elaine Harris, Jean Corley, Bruce Keeler, Keith Keeler, and John Keeler; and nieces, and nephews.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
