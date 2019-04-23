Jerry Lynch
July 28, 1963 - April 19, 2019
Jerry Lynch, age 55, of Crawford, passed away Friday night, April 19, 2019. The Lynch family will be held at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 24, at McGregor High School, for visitation. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, April 25, at McGregor High School, with The Rev. Robyn Young officiating. Interment will follow in Crawford Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., in Waco.
Jerry was born July 28, 1963, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of Frank Keith and Billy Lu (Walker) Lynch. She was a graduate of Crawford High School and continued her education at Oklahoma Panhandle State University earning a Bachelor's Degree in 1987.
Jerry began her teaching career at Lorena ISD in 1987 until 1991 as a coach and teacher. In 1991, she embarked on a twenty-seven career with McGregor ISD as a well respected successful coach and teacher. She also taught Drivers Education.
Jerry was an active member of Crawford United Methodist Church where she served on the Administrative Board, was a Trustee, and various other committees as well as liturgist on Sunday morning worship, as she lived her life for God.
Throughout her life, she enjoyed all kinds of animals to include sheep, horses and dogs. For over twenty year, she was an volunteer with the Heart of Texas Fair and Rodeo and an active member of the Texas Sheep Dog Association. She was very active with her nieces and nephews and through this relationship, she taught them how to live life by example.
As a cancer survivor, Jerry was instrumental in the organization of the successful McGregor Relay For Life.
Preceding her in death was her father, Frank Keith Lynch.
Survivors include her mother, Billy "Boo" Lynch; brother, Dusty Lynch and wife, Jennifer; sister, Buffy Bayer and husband, John; nieces and nephews, Jusdon Bayer, Jackson Bayer, Patton Ann Lynch, Alexis Raye Lynch, and Koehne Barlow; uncle, Lyndon Lynch; aunt and uncle, Frances and E.
B. Raley; her three treasured dogs, Dale, Dee, Dot; and numerous cousins, colleague and friends who dearly loved her.
For those desiring, the family has suggested First United Methodist Church Sign Fund, 375 W. 6th Street, Crawford, Texas 76638 or Crawford Cemetery Association in care of Frances Raley, 2915 Anderson lane, Crawford, Texas 76638, for memorial contributions.
Pallbearers will be John Minnix, Dub Holmes, Jeff Slaughter, Lyndon Love, Jimmy Ditto, Brian Taylor, Mike Tippie, and Tony Tomchesson. Honorary pallbearers will be Charles Raley, Charles Lynch, McGregor ISD PALS, Heart of Texas Rodeo Committee members and other lives Jerry touched throughout her life.
The guestbook is available at www.gracegardensfh.com, through this site you are encourage to leave condolences and share fond memories of Coach Lynch.
In honor of Jerry, "Go Fourth and be a Leader".
