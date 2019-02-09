Betty Lou LynchJuly 11, 1938 - Feb. 5, 2019Betty Lou Lynch, 80, of Robinson, passed away Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at home surrounded by her family in total peace knowing that she was going to be with her Lord and Savior. Memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 10, at Primrose Drive Baptist Church, with Brother Wayne Blackshear officiating. The family will have a visitation one hour prior to service, beginning at 1:00 p.m.Betty was born July 11, 1938, to Otha and Grace Thompson, in Coryell County. She married Charles Lynch, May 30, 1954, and they had four children. Betty had many occupations from a waitress at Sam Coats Restaurant, to assistant at Dr. Douglas Guthrie's Podiatry Office, to finally being a co-owner of American Office Supply. She was a woman of many talents. Betty was a member of Primrose Drive Baptist Church. She was known for her generous, giving heart, as well as her keen sense of humor. Betty was always fun to be around and will be remembered for her fun-loving spirit, crazy antics and outrageous escapades.She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Lynch; infant daughter, Debbie; parents, Otha and Grace Thompson; one brother, Benny Thompson; and one sister, Bobbie Carpenter.Betty is survived by her children, Donnie Lynch and wife, Gail, David Lynch and wife, Lisa, and Donna "Sissy" Heugatter; grandchildren, David Lynch Jr., Stephanie Gaston, Courtney Dobogai, Corey Lynch, and Ashley Heugatter; 16 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; along with numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to thank her sweet neighbors, Alan and Dinah Shaw, for always checking on her, as well as Providence Hospice, especially Karen, whom Betty loved visiting with.In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations be made to Providence Hospice.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.