Ruby Lee LymanAug. 10, 1924 - Oct. 28, 2019Ruby Lee Lyman, 95, of Waco, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019. Ruby was born August 10, 1924 to Jim and Sue (Ballard) Saffle in Crawford, Texas. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, October 31, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco. The family will have a private burial the following day.Online guestbook ww.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

