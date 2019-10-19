John Henry Lyde, Jr.Dec. 8, 1930 - Oct. 1, 2019John Henry Lyde, Jr., was born December 8, 1930, in Enid, Oklahoma, and passed away peacefully on October 1, 2019. A graveside ceremony with full Military Honors will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, October 22, to celebrate his life at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.John grew up an only child in Hobart, Oklahoma. After excelling in both athletics and academics, he joined the Navy at 17 without ever seeing the ocean. He spent 25 years in the Navy, making many lifelong friends, becoming an officer and retiring as a Lieutenant Commander. While stationed in Corpus Christi, Texas, he met the love of his life, Juanita Coward, and asked her to marry after only three weeks. Together they spent time in Guam, Tennessee, Virginia, Maine, Oklahoma and finally back to Corpus Christi. John accepted every opportunity for advanced training including advanced electronics and nuclear technician. He became one of only four designated Naval Nuclear Specialists, while also writing a basic electronics training manual for the Navy. After numerous ship duty postings and a tour in Viet Nam, he completed his naval career as Chief Maintenance Officer, CCNAS.John epitomized hard work and started his own painting/shutter business before using his electronics training at TRW, Inc., followed by serving as the Supervising Mgr. of the construction and laser set-up for the new Zenith Corporation built in Mexico. Always the consummate teacher, he then spent many years as a beloved instructor in math, electronics and laser technology at TSTI Harlingen, authoring additional text books in these fields.John and Juanita spent his post-retirement years traveling the U.S. in their RV, cherishing time spent with his sister-in-law and her husband, Freda and Cookie Scevers, and dear friends, Gale and Don Spriggs. They eventually made it to all 48 continental states, but had to leave their RV behind for the two remaining states of Hawaii and Alaska. They truly enjoyed their later years spent living at Lake Mexia, which provided them a close-knit community of friends, many ex-military."Honest" John Lyde, whose catch phrase was "Whatever's Fair," possessed a mischievous sense of humor and was a man of staunch character.John was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Juanita, and daughter, Jennifer.He is survived by son, Rick and wife, Mari; son, Randy and wife, Marian; and daughter, Rene Taylor and husband, Bryan. He was known as "Papaw" to numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all whom he loved dearly.The family would like to express their deep appreciation to his caregivers in McAllen, along with his daughter-in-law, Mari, who generously loved and cared for him through his final years.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 528, Mexia, TX 76667.
