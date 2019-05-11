Francess LydayMarch 9, 1940 - May 8, 2019Francess Lyday passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 12:35 p.m. from congestive heart failure at the age of 79. Services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, May 12, at the OakCrest Funeral Home with the Rev. Curtis Holland officiating. Burial will be later at Oakwood Cemetery.Francess was a loving wife and was extremely devoted to her family. One of her greatest pleasures was taking care of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her eldest son, Larry and his wife, Sherry and their son, Terry; as well as Fran's parents, Jack and Ruth and Frank and Mary; her brother, Garry; and her sister, Jackie.Francess is survived by her loving sons, Les, and Kevin and husband, Brad. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren, Stacey and her son, Terry, Lisa and husband, Jason, and their children, Alphonse, Lexi and husband, Taylor and their daughter, Vivian, Savannah, and Makayla, Wendy and husband, Sam, and their children, Aiden, Lydia, and Zoe.Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
