Stephen LundquistJune 1, 1947 - Aug. 3, 2018Stephen James Lundquist passed away Friday, August 3, 2018. A visitation will be held 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 7, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Steve was born, June 1, 1947, in New York, New York, to James and Helen Lundquist. He graduated from East Rutherford High School and was a long time resident of Carlstadt, New Jersey. Stephen received a bachelor's degree from Hope College in Holland, Michigan. He was a civics and social studies teacher for 36 years at Old Bridge High School in Matawan, New Jersey, and retired as the Executive Director for the Hewitt Chamber of Commerce. Steve loved fishing, blackjack, and more than anything, his granddaughter.He was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his son, Jason Lundquist and wife, Jennifer; granddaughter, Aislynn; and mother, Helen Lundquist.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made in Steve's name to Waco Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children or the St. Catherine's Center.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
