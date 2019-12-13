Helen LundquistNov. 13, 1927 - Dec. 12, 2019Helen Lundquist passed away Thursday, December 12, 2019. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 19, at First Presbyterian Church, with The Rev. Dr. Leslie King officiating.Helen was born November 13, 1927, in New York City, New York, to Stephen and Sophie Michalchuk. In 1946, she married James Lundquist of Riddlesburg, Pennsylvania. The Lundquists were longtime residents of Carlstadt, New Jersey. Helen was an administrative assistant for the Flintkote Corporation and Hoboken Wood Floors. After retiring she moved to Hewitt, Texas, where she lived since 2004. Helen was the child of immigrants and best known for her incredible Ukranian cooking. Every year friends and family anxiously awaited Chucha Helen's Christmas vareniki and her Easter paskas. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James Lundquist; and son, Stephen Lundquist.She is survived by her grandson, Jason Lundquist; great-granddaughter, Aislynn Lundquist; granddaughter, Jennifer Lundquist; and nephew, Bill Yannicki and wife, Donna.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Helen's name to the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
