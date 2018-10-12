Travis LuncefordJan. 8, 1930 - Oct. 3, 2018Dr. Travis E Lunceford, 88, died on October 3, 2018 at his home in Concord, NC, with all of his family at his side. Travis was born on January 8, 1930, in Calhoun County, MS, and graduated from Calhoun High School. He received his undergraduate degree from Mississippi College in Clinton, MS, began his medical education at the University of Mississippi and finished at Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans, LA. He later completed an internship at Touro Infirmary in New Orleans.On August 24, 1954, Travis married Lyda Mae Bratton. After starting their family in New Orleans, in 1957, Travis and Lyda moved to Maben, MS, where he practiced medicine for 16 years.Travis is survived by his adored wife Lyda; four children, Gene and Kay Lunceford of Dallas, TX, Tommy and Karee of Birmingham, AL, Lynette Lunceford of Carlsbad, CA, LeAnn and Doug Vliet of Concord, NC; five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, eight brothers and two sisters.In 1973, Travis and family moved to Waco, TX, where he was affiliated with Baylor University. He briefly held a position as Director of McLennan County Medical Education and Research Foundation in Waco. In 1983, he accepted a position with the University of Tennessee in Memphis at the Family Medicine Residency Training Program. Travis would later establish his own practice in the Memphis area -- Lunceford Family Health Center -- where he practiced until he retired. In 2012, he left Germantown, TN, where he had lived for 29 years, and retired to Concord, NC, to be close to family.Travis was a member of First Baptist Church in Memphis. He later became a founding member of Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, where he served the church in numerous capacities. His current membership is at Pitts Baptist Church.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the charity of your choice or to Church Health Center: 1350 Concourse Ave., Ste. 142, Memphis, TN, 38104 or at https://churchhealth.org.A memorial service will be held Friday, October 19, 2018 at 2:00PM at Trinity Baptist Church in Cordova, TN.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.