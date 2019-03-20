Don P. LummusFeb. 4, 1934 - March 18, 2019Don P. Lummus, 85, of Waco, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 in a local nursing home. Graveside services will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, March 22, in Chapel Hill Memorial Park, with the Reverend Lynn Ashcraft officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors.Mr. Lummus was born on February 4, 1934, in Canton, Texas, to William E. and Minnie (Petty) Lummus. He married Allene (Bailey) Lummus on March 28, 1953 in Waco and they celebrated over 63 wonderful years together until her death on June 10, 2016. Mr. Lummus retired from the Waco Tribune and worked for Connally/Compton Funeral Director's for several years. He was a member of Hobbs Masonic Lodge #92, the Gideon's and Columbus Avenue Baptist Church since 1965. Mr. Lummus loved to watch the Baylor Lady Bears, he was a former basketball official but his true love was his family.He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife, Allene; sister, Doris McClinton; and brother, Billy Lummus.Survivors include his sons, Don Craig Lummus and wife, Isabelle, of Grapevine, and Jeffrey Brent Lummus and wife, Deidra, of Hewitt; daughter, Lisa Williams of Houston; and grandchildren, Brandon Lummus, Jared Lummus, Ashton Lummus and wife, Lana, Donald Williams, Catherine Williams, and Heather Williams.The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff of Regent Care and Providence Hospice for their love and care that they gave to Don.Memorials may be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 721, Waco, Texas 76703.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
