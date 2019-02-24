Lydia LugoJan. 9, 1958 - Feb. 21, 2019Lydia Lugo, 61, of Plano, Texas, died on Feb. 21, 2019. For a complete obituary, service information and to leave condolences for family, please visit affoplano.com. Allen Family Funeral Options Plano, TX 75023 (972) 596-8200Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.