Dena Lee LuedkeOct. 29, 1988 - Nov. 8, 2018Ms. Dena Luedke, age 30, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, November 8, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, 2018 at Bellmead Funeral Home, with The Rev. Edward Miles officiating. Burial will be at Rosemound Cemetery. Visitation will be 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Thursday, November 29, before the service at the funeral home. Following the services the family will receive friends at the Freedom of God Ministries Church.Dena was born to Rhonda Luedke and Raymond Perez, October 29, 1988, at Shannon Hospital in San Angelo, Texas.She was educated through Cedar Ridge Elementary School in Waco, Texas and Harnett County Schools in North Carolina.Dena attended Johnsonville AME Zion Church in Cameron, North Carolina.Her hobbies included designing and painting nails as well as cooking all sorts of dishes to include a "shrimp dip" that she was famous for.Dena was employed as a supervisor with Lil Ceasar's Pizza in Vass, North Carolina.She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Richard Quintanilla; great-grandmother, Ruth Lawrence; and niece, Azianna Perez.Dena leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Briashia Lyles, Allenniya Cole, and Sir-Zailden Cole; parents, Rhonda Luedke and Raymond Perez; step-father, Roy Luedke of Waco, Texas; maternal grandparents, Dana Rhodes of Waco, Texas, and Roger Bond of Cameron, North Carolina; paternal grandmother, Francis Quintanilla of Waco, Texas; five siblings, Raymond "Moe" Perez, Jr., of Waco, Texas, Francesca "Minnie" Perez of Waco, Texas, Alisha Kelly of Waco, Texas, Zabeth Rios of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rianna Rios of Waco, Texas; and many more family members; a life long friend, Malkia Sheppard of Sanford, North Carolina; special friend, Leticia Millan of Sanford, North Carolina; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
