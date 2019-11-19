Linda LuckettAug. 27, 1947 - Nov. 15, 2019Linda Luckett, 72, of Hewitt, passed away Friday November 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, November 22, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with The Rev. Thomas D. Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, November 21, at the funeral home.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

