James Albert Lucas, Jr.October 7, 1942 - April 22, 2019James Albert Lucas, Jr., "Jim," passed away the morning of April 22, 2019. He was 76 years of age.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel on Friday, April 26, 2019. Visitation with the family will be held from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., with a service at 7:00 p.m.James was born in San Antonio, Texas, to Roma and James Albert Lucas where he spent his youth. He was actively involved in the roller skating community for many years. He competed in roller speed skating and artistic roller skating until he joined the Navy at age 20.James was preceded in death by his grandfather, Charles E. Lucas of Waco; and his father, James Albert Lucas, Sr. of San Antonio. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Roma and Barney Bowman; two brothers and their wives, Charles and Barbara Lucas, and Walter and Jenny Lucas; daughter, Kathy; nieces, Gypsy Lucas, Rebecca Taylor, Kara Cole, and Kerry Olson.Memorials are requested to be made to the National Museum of Roller Skating, 4730 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506, in lieu of flowers.Shannon Rufe Snow Funeral Chapel6001 Rufe Snow DriveFort Worth, TX 76148(817) 514-9100Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
