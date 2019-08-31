Alicia Pocock LucasDec. 14, 1965 - Aug. 26, 2019Alicia (Pocock) Lucas, 53, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019, in her home with her daughter, Alexa. Alicia's Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, September 14, at the Fellowship United Methodist Church, 101 Trophy Club Dr, Trophy Club, TX 76262. The family has asked that attendees please refrain from wearing black. They have asked that you dress for a Hawaiian Luau as Alicia flew Maui for 14 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to her daughter's Celebration of Life Fund: https://www.gofundme.com/f/alexa-lucas-celebration-of-lifeAlicia was born December 14, 1965, in Waco, to Nicolas "Nick" Pocock and Vera Alvena Pocock. She graduated from China Spring High School in 1984 and then met her husband, Mike Lucas. She married Mike Lucas on August 18, 1990. Then on June 17, 1997, Alicia and Mike welcomed their daughter, Alexa, into the world. Alicia worked for American Airlines for 32 years.Survivors include her daughter, Alexa Lucas; mother, Vera Alvena Pocock; brothers, Terry Trull and Stephen Pocock; sister, Neva Casey; mother-in-law, DeDe Lucas; father-in-law, Morris "Luke" Lucas; sister-in-law, Shawnna Latino; numerous other relatives and friends.Alicia was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Lucas and her father, Nick Pocock.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
