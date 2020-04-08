Donald Lowry

Dec. 9, 1956 - April 4, 2020

Donald Wayne Lowry, age 63, of Waco, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Temple. Services are pending. Burial to be at sea in Port Aransas, TX, off The Captain Paul fishing boat.

Don was born December 9, 1956, in Dallas. After his eight years of Military Service in the Army, he became a Fire Protection Engineer. Following retirement, he and his wife moved to Rockport, TX, where he loved to fish and kayak.

Don was a dedicated Mason, Shriner, and a member of the Motor Escorts for many years.

He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 21 years, Glenna; daughters, Angie and Sally Lowry of Waco, and Heather Easley of Dallas; grandsons, Aydrik and Kyndrik; sister, Glenda Lee and her husband, Jim, of Phoenix, AZ; sister, Sherry Siler and her husband, Ray, of Grand Prairie; brother, Bud Lowry and his wife, Lynn, of Little Rock, AR; brother-in-law, Ray Hanson of Amarillo; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

