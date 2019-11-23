Ann LowranceFeb. 4, 1930 - Nov. 21, 2019Ann (Studer) Lowrance, loving mother and grandmother, passed away November 21, 2019.Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, November 25, at Waco Memorial Park, with Pastor Lester Adams officiating. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, November 24, at Lake Shore Funeral Home in Waco. Ann was born February 4, 1930, in Waco, to Clarence and Ida Studer. She graduated from Waco High and attended Four-C Business College. In 1947, she married the love of her life, Wesley Lowrance. Ann worked at Home Abstract and Title in 1953 for three years. She then went to work at Rocketdyne until she retired in 1971. Ann was preceded in death by her mother, Ida Mae Dickerson; father, Clearence Studer; brother, Robert Studer; sister, Camille Studer and loving husband, Wesley Lowrance, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Beverly Robelia; grandson, Lance Robelia and wife, Sherri; and great-grandson, Dakota Park. Ann loved people and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. The family would like to give a special thanks to her loving caregiver, Faye Perez and Nurses Unlimited. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Hospice Place.
