Joe LoweApr. 29, 1939 - Jan. 24, 2020Joe Lowe, of Waco, passed away Jan. 24, 2020, in Waco. Services will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at WH Littles & Sons Mortuary Chapel in Waco.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
