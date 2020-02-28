Patricia Faye LovettJanuary 17, 1955 - February 25, 2020Patricia Faye Lovett (Rendon) of Waco passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, February 29, at Waco Memorial Park, with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, Feb. 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home.Ms. Lovett (Rendon) was born in Waco, TX, to Jesse M. and Allie F. Rendon. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, David Rendon.Survivors include her brothers, Louis Rendon and wife, Debbi; and George Rendon and wife, Joan; four nieces, two nephews, five great-nieces, seven great-nephews, two great-great-nephews and one great-great-niece.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
