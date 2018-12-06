Billy Harrington LothlenJan. 6, 1934 - Dec. 4, 2018Billy "Rabbit" Lothlen, 84, of China Spring, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 4, 2018 surrounded by his family.Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, December 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend, in Waco. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 8, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, with Pastor Dennis Larson officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Wortham Bend Cemetery.View the complete obituary and share thoughts and memories at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

