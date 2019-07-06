Doris LorentzenFeb. 17, 1924 - June 30, 2019Doris Lorentzen, age 95, went home to Heaven on June 30, 2019. Doris was born on February 17, 1924 in Devils Lake, North Dakota. She grew up in Minot, North Dakota where she graduated from high school. She attended the University of North Dakota where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. Upon graduation she married her college sweetheart, Clifford Lorentzen on August 25, 1946. They settled in Ardmore, Oklahoma where Cliff established his medical practice and they raised their three children. They were actively involved in the First Baptist Church.Since 2002 Doris made her home in Waco, Texas near family. She was actively involved in the First Baptist Church of Woodway. Her greatest fulfillment came from her relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ. Her greatest joy came from family, friends and cherished memories of travel with Cliff.Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford Lorentzen. She is survived by her daughter, Nancy and husband, Terry Maness; daughter, Kathy and husband, Danny Mulkey; and son, Jim and wife, Tracey Lorentzen; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.The family would like to extend a very special thanks to Royal Manor East and Baylor Scott & White Hospice for their love and care.Mrs. Lorentzen's memorial service and burial will be a private family ceremony.Memorial gifts can be made in Doris Lorentzen's memory to Heart of Texas Young Life, www.HeartofTexas.YoungLife.org or call 254.776.8834Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
