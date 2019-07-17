Wenceslao LopezDec. 10, 1974 - July 14, 2019Wenceslao "Winslo" Lopez-Rodriguez passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 19, at St. Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with Father Jose Jazo officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 18, with Deacon Jesse Garza officiating, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Winslo was born December 10, 1974, in Leon, Mexico, to Jose and Maria Rosa Lopez. Winslo graduated from Waco High School in 1994, attended McLennan Community College, and was currently working on his Bachelor's in Business Administration through Tarleton State College. He was a Texas Rangers-Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved his family and friends. Winslo was loved by many for his outgoing personality, loved to make others laugh and just enjoyed life.He is survived by his parents, Jose and Rosa Lopez; four brothers, JoseLuis, Ernesto, Jaime and Fernando Lopez; one sister, Griselda Lopez; son, Mikah D. Lopez; and daughter, Isabella E. Lopez.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
