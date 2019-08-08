Joe M. Lopez Sr.April 26, 1943 - August 2, 2019Joe M. Lopez Sr,, of Waco, TX passed away Friday, August 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directos. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm - 8:00 PM on Friday, August 9, at the funeral home.He was born April 26, 1943, and graduated from Waco High School in 1962. After enlisting in the US Army in 1966 and serving two years during the Vietnam War as a Military Police, he joined the Waco Police Department in 1968 as a patrolman and soon became the first Latino detective on the force. Joe had many roles in civil service and remained committed to his community as a Texas Peace Officer for over 40 years. Joe will always be remembered as a kind, loving, and unselfish son, father, uncle, grandfather, and friend.He was preceded in death by his parents, Cipriano and Petra Lopez; and his sister, Cipriana Fajardo.He is survived by his children: Ronald Lopez and his wife, Erica, Joe M. "Chop" Lopez Jr., Michael Lopez, Yolanda Montes and her husband Joe, and Joe "Rocky" Lopez; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and his former spouses, Julia Luna and Santos Lopez.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
