Shirley Jackson LopezNov. 20, 1936 - May 1, 2019Shirley Jackson Lopez, 82, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Connally/Compton Funeral Directos. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM on Friday, May 3rd at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

