Ninfa C. Lopez
Aug. 23, 1942 - March 14, 2020
Ninfa (Nancy) Lopez, 77, of Waco, Texas, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, March 14, 2020 surrounded by her loving family.
Ninfa was born in Waco, Texas, on August 23, 1942, to Trinidad O. and Mercedes (Gonzales) Carbajal, Sr. Our Mom was an amazing mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. She was an amazing woman of God. She touched so many lives on this earth. She gave so much support and love to children who had no hope at that time in their lives. We're going to miss her, but it's great to know that she's home in the presence of God. Nancy was a wonder in the kitchen, and was known for her special coconut cream pie. She attended Waco Schools and received her G.E.D. from McLennan Community College. She met Marshall Lopez, Sr., the love of her life, resulting in a marriage lasting 60 years. She was a devoted and active member of Mighty Wind Worship Center.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Pauline Lopez; and brother, Benny Carbajal.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, Marshall Lopez, Sr.; brothers, Trinidad Carbajal, Jr. and wife, Donna, Pastor Joe Carbajal and wife, Mary; sisters, Connie Pena, Juanita Pena, and Mary Carbajal all of Waco; her children, Pastor Marshall Lopez, Jr. and wife, Evelyn, of Waco, Manuel Lopez and wife, Dianne, of Waco, Cyrus Lopez of Austin, Christopher Lopez and wife, Trymecia, of Waco, Rosie Rosas and husband, Jeffery, of Riesel, Joe Lopez of Waco, and Selena Lopez of Waco. She was a foster mother to many, many children, two of which still consider her as their mother, Tina Spencer and Crystal Lawrence. 13 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Condolences may be made at www.oakcrest.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.