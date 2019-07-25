Thomas G. Lopez, Jr.Nov. 13, 1941 - July 19, 2019Thomas G. Lopez., Jr., of Waco, passed away July 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, July 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with burial to follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Thomas was born November 13, 1941, in Waco, Texas, to Tomas and Jesusa (Gonzalez) Lopez. He was raised by his grandparents Louis and Anastasia Gonzalez in Bruceville-Eddy. He graduated from Bruceville-Eddy High School in 1961, where he was a member of the football team and Future Farmers of America. He joined the National Guard from 1960 to 1964 and was a member of the Army Reserve in 1965.On October 27, 1962, he married the love of his life, Mary Rosas, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.He worked for the Texas Highway Department and after leaving, he founded A-1 Janitorial and Carpet Cleaning and A-1 Striping and Pavement, where he served Waco and surrounding cities for over fifty years. Thomas was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and St. Louis Catholic Church.Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Johnny Lopez; and sister Frances Edge.He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Mary R. Lopez; sons, Albert T. Lopez and wife, Lydia, Vincent T. Lopez and wife, Amy, Alfred T. Lopez and wife, Ivette, and Ralph T. Lopez, all of Waco; grandchildren, Elizabeth Lopez Escamilla and husband, Abel, of San Antonio, Michael Lopez, Alijah Lopez, Catherine Garcia and husband, Manuel, Lisa Lopez and Gianna Lopez; one great-grandson, Manuel Garcia, Jr. He is also survived by his siblings: Raymond Lopez and wife, Mary, Luis Lopez and wife, Isabella, Richard Lopez and wife, Juanita Criado, Teresa Almanza, Carlos Lopez and wife, Cindy, Robert Lopez and wife, Janie, Alice Rodriguez and husband, Vincent, and Arthur Lopez; and many nieces and nephews, other relatives and close friends.Pallbearers are: Albert T. Lopez, Vincent T. Lopez, Alfred T. Lopez, Manuel Garcia, Abel Escamilla, Joe Eddy Alonzo, Arthur Lopez, and Daniel Gonzalez.Honorary pallbearers are: David Lopez and Ralph T. Lopez.The family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to the staff, doctors and nurses at Baylor Scott and White I.C.U.Sign the Guest book at www.OakCrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.