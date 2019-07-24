Thomas G. Lopez, Jr.Nov. 13, 1941 - July 19, 2019Thomas "Tomas" G. Lopez, Jr., 77, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, July 26, 2019, with The Rev. Carlo Benjamin Magnaye as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary prayed at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Dorothy woods

My Condolences go out to the Lopez Family i worked for him for many years treated e like i was his son very nice guy my name is James Woods went school with his son im sad to hear of his passing

