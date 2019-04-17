Rayes Lopez, Jr. May 20, 1961 - April 13, 2019Rayes Lopez, Jr., 57, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.Rayes was born on May 20, 1961, in Waco, Texas. He married Debby Garcia Lopez in 1981, the couple had four children together. He was a loving father and family man. He enjoyed fishing, scrapping, and spending time with his family. He will always be remembered by his smile and joking personality.He was preceded in death by his father, Emmett Gayton; two brothers, Sammy and Danny Gayton; and grandparents, Susie and Pete Gomez.Rayes is survived by his wife, Debby; children, Tiffany and Manuel Palacios, Santana and Carrie Lopez, Alana and Glen Childers, and Ricko Lopez; mother, Lucy Gayton, all of Waco; brothers, Adam Gayton and wife, Barbara, and Robert Gayton; sister, Misty Gayton; dad, Rayes Lopez, Sr., of Cedar Hill; 11 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., with a visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 18, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Procession will begin at 9:00 a.m., Friday, April 19, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m., at New Life Praise Center, 501 E. Loop 340, Bellmead, Texas. A reception will follow at Waco Missions. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rayes's Life.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.