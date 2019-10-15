John J. LopezNov. 4, 1948 - Oct. 9, 2019John Jesus Lopez, 70, went peacefully to be with the Lord surrounded by his family on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Temple, TX. Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial were held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Benjie officiating followed by internment at Waco Memorial Park. Services were held privately with immediate family per his wishes.John was born on November 4, 1948, in San Antonio, TX to Rudolph and Eva (Puente) Lopez. He was raised by his grandmother, Refugia Espinoza in San Antonio. He later moved with his family to Waco and attended Waco High School and obtained an Associate Degree from MCC. On June 12, 1971, he married the love of his life Mary Dolores Rosas at St. Francis Catholic Church. He was employed at M&M Mars for 30 years where he worked as a machine operator in the Skittles Department and was a member of the fire brigade. He enjoyed playing golf, reading, and watching westerns. He loved the Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys, and his beloved dog, Odie, who preceded him in death.He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Mary Dolores Lopez; daughters, Michelle Lopez and Lauren Lopez, and husband, Brandon; sister-in-law, Irene Rosas; cousin, Gavin Rosas; brothers, Dr. Rudy Lopez, and wife, Alice, Gilbert Lopez, Louis Lopez; and sisters, Helen Aguilar, and husband, Robert, and Christine Olivera, and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Dolores Maciel.His wife and daughters were his world. He will be deeply missed by his family and will live on forever in our hearts.The family would like to extend a special thanks and appreciation to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Hillcrest Hospital and the CTICU at Baylor Scott & White in Temple.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the American Diabetes Association or American Heart Association.
