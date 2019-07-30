Joe G. LopezAug. 14, 1920 - July 27, 2019Joe "Poppie Joe" Lopez, 98, passed away July 27, 2019, at Providence Hospital. The Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 2, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with the Rev. Benjamin Magnaye and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., with Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 1, at Wilkirson Hatch Bailey.Joe was born on August 14, 1920, in Hallsburg, Texas, grew up in Marlin, Texas, and graduated from Marlin High School. He worked at St. Mary's Catholic School. He was a devout member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was an usher for many years.He was preceded in death by his wife, Efigenia "Mommie Efi"; father, Pantaleon; mother, Martina; and five brothers, Victor, Domingo, Sam, Paul, and Alex.He had eight siblings and is survived by two brothers, John and Esau; and sister, Delia. He is also survived by his four devoted children, daughter, Lupe and husband, Pete Miller; son, Jesse and wife, Rosie Lopez; daughter, Fay and husband, Nicolas Gutierrez; and daughter, Martha and husband, Larry Thomas. He will be deeply missed by his grandchildren, Louis and wife, Ann Gutierrez, Monica and husband, Jacob Samarron, Stephen and wife, Sabrina Thomas, Stephanie Thomas, Patty and husband, Dustin Chapman, Tony Miller, Danny Lopez, Sergio Lopez, and Ricky Lopez. Also, he loved his great-grandchildren, Luis, Cris and Lilly Gutierrez, Mary Jo and Lucy Thomas and one to be born in December. He will be missed by his nieces and nephews.The pallbearers will include grandsons, Louis Gutierrez, Stephen Thomas, Tony Miller, Danny Lopez, Sergio Lopez, Ricky Lopez, Jacob Samarron, and Dustin Chapman. Honorary pallbearers are his granddaughters, Monica Gutierrez-Samarron, Stephanie Thomas, Patty Chapman, Ann Gutierrez, and Sabrina Thomas.The family would like to thank his caregivers, Frances Torres and Yolanda Ramirez, for their special care for Poppie Joe and to the faithful Eucharistic Ministers, Juanita Zamora and Gloria Vasquez.Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to The MCC Foundation's Joe and Efigenia Scholarship Fund.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
