Amanda Longoria de SantacruzFeb. 5, 1948 - Oct. 21, 2018Amanda Longoria de Santacruz, a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away, October 21, 2018, surrounded by her loved ones. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, October 26, 2018, at St Francis on the Brazos Catholic Church, with The Rev. J. Eduardo Jazo as Celebrant, burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, October 25, with Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home.Amanda was born in La Luz, Rio Grande, Zacatecas, Mexico, February 5, 1948, to Alvino Longoria and Juana Fernandez. Her greatest passion was cooking. It was in the kitchen where she showed her love and affection to all her family and friends. She was able to work doing something that she loved at El Charro café for over 40 years as a cook until she retired.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Joaquin; son Raul; and brothers, David, Apolonio "Polo", and Ambrocio.Amanda is survived by her five children: Juan Santacruz and wife, Evangelina, Carolina Ibarra, Carolina Santacruz, Olivia Santacruz, and David Santacruz and wife, Karina; and niece Elizabeth Dominquez and husband Mike. She is also survived by all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.The family is deeply grateful for all the love, support and prayers during this difficult time.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.