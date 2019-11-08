Ray LongJan. 19, 1933 - Oct. 31, 2019Ray Long, 86, passed away Thursday, October 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, November 9, at One Fellowship U.M.C. Burial will follow at Oakwoood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

