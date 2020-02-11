Margaret LongJuly 8, 1924 - Feb. 6, 2020Margaret F. Long passed away February 6, 2020. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 12, at One Fellowship. Burial will be at Oakwood.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Long, Margaret
To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Long as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
