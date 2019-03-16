Leroue Long, Jr.March 6, 1927 - March 13, 2019Leroue Dennis Long, Jr. "Dick" passed away on March 13, 2019 with family present. A funeral service will be at 1:30 p.m., Monday, March 18, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, conducted by The Rev. Rene Maciel of Woodway Frist Baptist Church. A visitation with the family will be one hour prior.The first date on a tombstone is the birthdate and the last date is the date of death. The DASH between is the life lived. For Dick, the Dash was his love for God, Country, and Family. He was born in Hickory, Mississippi, on March 6, 1927, to Viola and Leroue D. Long, Sr., the oldest of five children.Surviving the Depression years was difficult. Graduating from high school at 17, he entered the Navy and served his country during two conflicts including seven and one-half years in the World War II and Korean conflict. He worked at the Exxon Refinery in Louisiana, graduating from Louisiana State University while working forty-hour weeks and having a family. For twenty years, he was employed at Southwest Service Co-Electric Corporation retiting as Vice President. Dick became a Christian at MontoSano Baptist Church in Baton Rouge at the age of 11. He currently was an active member and Sunday School Teacher at Woodway Frist Baptist. The DASH for Dick is now complete. His family and friends say FAREWELL to a son, husband, dad, granddad, great granddad, friend, and servant to the Lord Jesus Christ.He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Larry.Survivors include: wife, Jeane; sons, Dennis and wife, Julia, Richard Dick and wife, Lorraine; daughters, Nanci Long, and Dixi Emery and husband, Lee; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Pat Porter, Linda McQueen, and Fern Summers and husband, Ray.The family would like to sincerely thank Kathy Davis and all the Hospice Team for their loving care.Remembrances can be made to Mission Waco/Mission World, 1315 N. 15th, Waco, Texas 76707 or Providence Hospice at 6700 Sanger Ave, Waco, Texas 76710.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
