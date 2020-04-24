Dorothy Long
April 29, 1932 - April 21, 2020
Dorothy Louise Long passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 24, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 25, at Waco Memorial Park Cemetery, 7537 South Interstate 35, in Waco.
You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
