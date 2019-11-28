James LondonFeb. 26, 1966 - Nov. 24, 2019James Arnes London, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, November 28, at Serenity Life Celebrations, 112 S. 35th St., in Waco. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, November 29, at Cedar Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 106 County Road 4044, in Satin.You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com.
