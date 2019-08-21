Vivian Yvonne LohseNov. 3, 1935 - Aug. 16, 2019Vivian Yvonne Lohse, 83, of Hillsboro passed away Friday, August 16, 2019, in a Waco hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 23, 2019, at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Hillsboro with the Rev. Darrel Beggs officiating. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, August 22, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

