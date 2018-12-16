G. Frederick LoganNov. 1, 1940 - Dec. 12, 2018George Frederick "Fred" Logan passed away Wednesday, December 12, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 18, at Dayspring Baptist Church, with The Rev. Eric Howell and The Rev. Erin Conaway officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m., Monday, December 17, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. There will be a private family burial.Fred was born on November 1, 1940, in Waco, Texas, to George and Alexandria Logan. He grew up in Waco and graduated from Waco High School in 1959. In 1963, he graduated from Texas A&M University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemical Engineering and soon after married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Newman, on June 7, 1963. Fred served as a U.S. Army Officer in the 2nd Armored Division, afterwards working as an engineer with DuPont in Tennessee.In 1967, Fred and Nancy moved to Lake Jackson, Texas, where he began a long and successful career with Dow Chemical in Freeport. While at Dow, he also found time to earn his Master of Engineering degree in Chemical Engineering through Texas A&M University. While living in Lake Jackson, Fred served his community in many ways, including as president and founding member of the Community Foundation of Brazoria County, volunteer for Habitat for Humanity, Chairman of the Lake Jackson Parks Board, and coach for his children's sports teams. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Lake Jackson, where he served as an usher and Sunday School teacher.After he retired from Dow Chemical, Fred and Nancy moved back to Waco in 1995. Fred finished out his working career with five years at Hillcrest Hospital and ten years at the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and he greatly enjoyed the friends he made there. Fred was an avid reader and a life-long learner and participated in a variety of organizations, including the Symphony Board and the Waco Scottish Rite. He was an alumnus by choice of Baylor University and a member of the advisory board for the School of Engineering and Computer Science. He was a member of Dayspring Baptist Church and enjoyed the weekly men's Bible study group. Fred and Nancy recently moved to a new home, and he took great pleasure in supervising the design and construction of their house. Fred was out-going, friendly, kind, and compassionate, and he was loved dearly by his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents.Fred leaves behind his wife, Nancy; daughter, Vicki, and husband, James Peters of Sugar Land; son, Jim, and wife, Molly, of San Antonio; and grandchildren, Allyson Michelle and Matthew Logan Peters. His sister, Anna Louise Logan survives him as well.Memorials may be made to Dayspring Baptist Church at 7900 Renewal Way, Woodway, Texas 76712, or to the Fred Logan Endowed Scholarship Fund in Engineering at Baylor University, One Bear Place, Waco, Texas 76798-7050.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
