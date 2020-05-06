Don H. Loftin
December 28, 1925 - May 4, 2020
Don H. Loftin, 94, of Lacy Lakeview, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at a local hospice facility. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bellmead (Mandated seating capacity: 70). Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The reciting of the Holy Rosary will be 6 p.m., Thursday, May 7, at Lake Shore Funeral Home (Mandated seating capacity: 50) with limited visitation to follow until 7 p.m. The complete obituary will run in Thursday's edition. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
