Don H. Loftin Dec. 28, 1925 - May 4, 2020 Donald Howard Loftin, 94, longtime resident of Lacy Lakeview, died May 4, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m., Friday, May 8, at St. Joseph Catholic Church (mandated seating capacity: 70 persons) in Bellmead, with The Rev. Don Loftin as Celebrant assisted by Fathers Timothy V. Vaverek and Albert Ruiz. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. The Holy Rosary will be recited 6 p.m., Thursday, May 7, with a short visitation following until 7 p.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home (mandated seating capacity: 50 persons), 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco. Please note the funeral service will be livestreamed at St. Joseph Catholic Church Face Book Page. Don was born December 28, 1925, in Batson, Texas, the son of Leonard Harrison Loftin and Jimmie Lois (Zorn) Loftin. He started 1st Grade with 20 other children, one of which was a young girl named Etoile "Sissie" Boswell. They began dating their junior year of high school, embarking on a long-lasting relationship. They graduated from Sour Lake High School in May 1943. On December 29, 1946, Sissie and Don were married at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Sour Lake. Don served in the Army in World War II as a rifleman in Co. A 303 Regiment 97th Division and engaged in campaigns in the Rhineland and Central Europe. The GI Bill allowed Don to earn a bachelor's degree in physical education from Southwestern Louisiana Institute. He taught and coached in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana, from 1949 until 1953. Don was employed with Shell Oil Company followed by a residence in Aransas Pass, which provided many memorable family weekends on Mustang Island. After a job transfer to Atlanta, Texas, Don accepted a position in 1963 with the University of Texas. It was there that Don and his family became fans of the UT athletic teams, especially Darrell Royal's famous teams of the 60's. In August 1967, he accepted a position with James Connally Campus of Texas A & M University (later named TSTC). He served in a number of administrative positions before retiring in 1988 as Dean of Special Instructional Services. He proudly served on the Connally ISD School Board for several years. Don and Sissie built their retirement home near the Spring Lake in the community of Lacy Lakeview in 1983. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Sissie Loftin; three brothers, Leonard Harmon Loftin, James Lee Loftin, and George Calvin Loftin; and a sister, Doris Loftin Parker. Survivors include three sons, the Reverend Don Loftin of Georgetown, Tim Loftin and wife, Glenna, of Aledo, and Shane Loftin and wife, Diana, of Lacy Lakeview; grandchildren, Cole and wife, Erica, Haley, and Hannah of Aledo, Lance and wife, Megan, of Spring, Savannah of Dallas, and Tori of Lacy Lakeview; and great-grandchildren, Lakelyn and Holland. No man was ever more richly blessed on his journey through life! Pallbearers will be Tim Loftin, Shane Loftin, Lance Loftin, Cole Loftin and Eric Eisenman. Honorary Pallbearers are Savannah Loftin, Tori Loftin, Megan Loftin, Haley Loftin, Hannah Loftin and Erica Loftin. The family would like to acknowledge a special thank you to Tomas and Tonya Cardoza who have done so much for Sissie and Don the last few years. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church. Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
Most Popular
-
2 arrested on riot charge in East Waco gathering
-
Officers arrest armed suspect wanted in Falls County shooting
-
Mike Copeland: New grocery store; Start Up Waco restart; Easy Gardener layoffs; Building permit roundup
-
Man arrested, accused of sex assault of girl outside Waco school
-
Waco police: Arrests mark progress in stopping wave of shootings
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.