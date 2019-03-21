Nelda LoflandMarch 26, 1927 - March 11, 2019Nelda F. Lofland, age 91, of McGregor, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Waco, Texas. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at McGregor Cemetery. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to the service, at the cemetery.Nelda was born on March 26, 1927, in Carlton, Texas, to the late Sidney and Nanny Hitt Gatlin. Following the death of her mother the family moved to McGregor where she attended school. On October 28, 1942, she married the love of her life, J.C. Lofland in Dodge City, Kansas. The union lasted for 52 years until his death in 1995. She enjoyed crocheting, camping at Mother Neff Park, arrowhead hunting, her family and friends. She had a daycare in her home for over 30 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Weldon and Herbet Gatlin and their wives; and three nephews.Nelda is survived by her son, David Lofland and wife, Joan; grandsons, David and Michael Lofland; great-grandsons, Cody, Jacob, and Nolan Lofland.The family would like to thank, Providence Hospice, and Amy Chadwick at Westview Manor for their special care of Nelda.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Texas Ramp Project P.O. Box 832065 Richardson, TX 75083-2065, or the Charity of your choice.Please come as you are.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
