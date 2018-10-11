Jeanette LodenJan. 29, 1931 - Oct. 9, 2018Jeanette Loden, 87, of Waco, passed away to her heavenly home Tuesday, October 9, 2018 in Waco.Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Friday, October 12, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel at Lake Shore Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Copeland officiating. Burial will follow at China Spring Cemetery.Jeanette and her twin sister, Janelle, were born January 29, 1931 to Bertie and Charlie Dowdy in rural Erath County. Jeanette and Janelle married brothers, Truman and Ralph. Jeanette and Truman were blessed with the birth of three wonderful daughters, Paula, Jana and Laura.Jeanette began working for the Waco Independent School District in 1972 and retired in 1995. She then worked after retirement as a caregiver in home health care which she found very rewarding.She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved daughter, Paula Cawthorn; two sons-in-law, Michael Butler and Dale Goss; brothers, Howard Dowdy and Jerry Dowdy; nephews, Tad, Bob, Bill, John and Paul Dowdy; and her daughter's father, Truman Loden.Jeanette is survived by her twin sister, Janelle Loden; son-in-law, Ronald Cawthorn and children, Ginger, Clark, Autumn and Ben; daughter, Jana and husband, Gene Kelley and children, Brad and Leah; and daughter, Laura and husband, Chuck Lambert and children, Brianna, Chelsea and Zach. Jeanette was a "great mom" to 15 great-grandchildren, Savannah, Dawson, Cameron, Avery, Amelia, Zoey, Scarlett, Rybon, Miriam, Brayden, Hazel, Owen, Birdie, Ella and Elliott and two on the way; brother-in-law and special friend, Billy C. Loden; special friend, Loy Burgess; and numerous nieces and nephews.Memorials may be directed to the American Cancer Society or to First Baptist Church of China Spring.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
