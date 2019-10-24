Billy Charles LodenMarch 2, 1934 - Oct. 20, 2019Billy Charles Loden, 85, of Robinson, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with the Rev. Jerry Freedman officiating. A private family burial will take place later. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 25, 2019, at the funeral home.Billy was born March 2, 1934, in Waco, Texas, to Benjamin and Birdie (Diver) Loden. He served in the U.S. Army during the early 50's. Upon discharge, he attended Baylor University, graduating in 1962. He helped run his family's business, "Loden's Snow Cones", in Waco. Billy owned and operated Loden Guns Shop in Robinson for many years. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 26 years as a Rural Letter Carrier in Lorena, Texas.Billy was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, BF Loden, Winnell McMinn and husband, John, Ralph Loden, and Truman Loden and wife, Jeanette.He is survived by his son, Billy Loden II and wife, Lori, of College Station; daughter, Sheri Sims, of Waco; grandchildren Matthew Loden, of College Station, currently attending Texas A&M, Ryan Loden of Waco, currently attending Baylor University; and Clayton Sims, of Waco; former wife and long-time friend, Joyce Loden; along with numerous nieces and nephews, who he dearly loved.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

