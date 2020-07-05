Billy Joe Locklar April 22, 1931 - June 29, 2020 Billy Joe "Bill" Locklar passed away of COVID-19 on June 29, 2020, in Waco, TX, at the age of 89. Bill was born in Waco, TX, where he spent the majority of his life aside from time spent in California, Washington, and at sea in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. Bill was the devoted son of HB and Marie Locklar, and loving husband to Nancy (Webb) Locklar for over 65 years. Together they had two daughters as well as two grandchildren whom he adored. Just this month he added another great-grandchild to the three he already had. Bill spent the majority of his career in sales. After retiring, he became a jack-of-all-trades spending time as a chauffeur, greeter, and Visiting Angel among others. He was known for his sometimes off-color sense of humor and his outgoing personality. Bill was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, George N. Denton Lodge and the Karem Shrine Temple clown unit for many years. Bill had many hobbies including golf, crossword puzzles, calligraphy, hugging women and laminating random things. He is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughter, Dawn Tucker; grandchildren, Crystal White-Guidry and Daniel White; as well as four great-grandchildren, Grayson, Sloane, and Emory Guidry and Brielle White. Bill was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and daughter, Wendy Locklar. There will not be any services at this time to maintain the health and safety of his friends and family. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to the Americans Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and send any letters or cards to Bill's widow Nancy Locklar at Regent Care Center: 7801 Woodway Dr, Woodway, TX 76712. You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
