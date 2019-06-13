Kenneth J. LockhartJune 19, 1957 - June 8, 2019Mr. Kenneth J. Lockhart passed away June 8, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2019 at One Fellowship Church, 1005 La Salle Ave. Waco, Texas 76706.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.